Cowen Begins Coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPTX. JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Shares of TPTX opened at $40.71 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 157.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

