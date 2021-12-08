Cowa LLC Sells 410 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cowa LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.74. The company had a trading volume of 59,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,624. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.24.

