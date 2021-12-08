Cowa LLC Sells 2,765 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cowa LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 738,706 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 391,282 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 369,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,602,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,341. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.99 and a one year high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.