Cowa LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Livent by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,952,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Livent stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. 1,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,878. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

