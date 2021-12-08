Cowa LLC Cuts Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Cowa LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $370,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OEC traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 225,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,955. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

