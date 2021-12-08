Cowa LLC Buys New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lennar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after buying an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $150,197,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 64.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $115.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,294. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average of $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $71.23 and a 12-month high of $115.88.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

