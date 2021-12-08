Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $162.65

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $162.65 and last traded at $163.18, with a volume of 6539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.64.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.52 and its 200 day moving average is $232.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,829,000.

About Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.