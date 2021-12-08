Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Truist

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target cut by Truist from $326.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.52 and its 200 day moving average is $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $162.41 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

