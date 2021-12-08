Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Coupa Software stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.00. 6,519,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a one year low of $162.41 and a one year high of $377.04.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.64.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

