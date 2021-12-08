Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $28.00. 19,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 490,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

