Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS.
Shares of BASE stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. 37,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,040. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.79.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.
About Couchbase
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
