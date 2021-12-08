Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS.

Shares of BASE stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. 37,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,040. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $744,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

