Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Coterra Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 134.83%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $4,156,600. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

