Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CNM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 489,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,271. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.