Cook Protocol Price Up 7.9% This Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00058348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.76 or 0.08635325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.06 or 0.99659868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,534,725 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.