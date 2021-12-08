Contrasting Mannatech (MTEX) & Its Competitors

Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mannatech to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $151.41 million $6.26 million 9.67 Mannatech Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.37

Mannatech’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mannatech. Mannatech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Mannatech pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Mannatech pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 21.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mannatech has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 5.00% 31.54% 12.38% Mannatech Competitors -177.55% -66.19% -12.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mannatech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Mannatech Competitors 231 620 586 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 46.07%. Given Mannatech’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mannatech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Mannatech has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech’s peers have a beta of 1.71, indicating that their average share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mannatech beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc. develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.

