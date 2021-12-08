CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $409,160.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $15.85 million and approximately $409,160.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000522 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00095327 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

