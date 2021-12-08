Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $38,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.28. 1,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.46 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

