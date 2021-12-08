Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce sales of $15.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $16.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $65.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Consolidated Water stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Consolidated Water by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

