Consolidated Edison, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.18. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

ED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

ED stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

