Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Issues Earnings Results

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $659.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 119.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Conn’s by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

