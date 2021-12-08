Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Conn’s stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

