Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,275,000 after purchasing an additional 394,262 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Codexis by 12.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after buying an additional 725,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,750. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDXS. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of CDXS opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -141.29 and a beta of 1.60. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

