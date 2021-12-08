Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in CoStar Group by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 131.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

