Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 17,813 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,813 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

