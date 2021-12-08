Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $301.58 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.83 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

