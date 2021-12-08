Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 904.95 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,208,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,934 shares of company stock worth $2,482,487. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

