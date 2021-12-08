Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $662.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -13.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after buying an additional 111,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,965,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

