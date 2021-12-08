Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

CRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

CRK stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 36,330.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,470 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 108,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

