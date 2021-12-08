Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,771. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $133.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,145 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

