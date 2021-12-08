Comparing Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Security National Financial 11.49% 20.39% 3.74%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sentage and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Security National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 5.76 $1.59 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $481.46 million 0.36 $55.60 million $1.85 4.59

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.0% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Sentage on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

