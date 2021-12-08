Comparing Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) & Its Rivals

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ: FLXS) is one of 14 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Flexsteel Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries 4.60% 11.31% 6.84% Flexsteel Industries Competitors -10.46% -14.81% 2.27%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Flexsteel Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexsteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Flexsteel Industries Competitors 79 390 506 38 2.50

As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 30.40%. Given Flexsteel Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flexsteel Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries $478.92 million $23.05 million 9.68 Flexsteel Industries Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 9.50

Flexsteel Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Flexsteel Industries. Flexsteel Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Flexsteel Industries has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexsteel Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Flexsteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Flexsteel Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Household furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 38.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Flexsteel Industries has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flexsteel Industries competitors beat Flexsteel Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

