Comparing Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Timberline Resources alerts:

This table compares Timberline Resources and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Braveheart Resources N/A -188.81% -56.15%

This table compares Timberline Resources and Braveheart Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$3.38 million ($0.03) -4.69 Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 1,251.77 -$5.62 million ($0.04) -1.47

Timberline Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braveheart Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braveheart Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Timberline Resources and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Braveheart Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Timberline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.