Comparing Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) & Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Rush Street Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 13.96 $1.08 million ($0.34) -52.15

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Profitability

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive -2.11% -11.85% -5.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Street Interactive 0 2 7 0 2.78

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $22.22, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

