Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €7.40 ($8.31) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBK. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.18) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.43 ($7.22).

ETR CBK opened at €6.54 ($7.35) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.99. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a one year high of €7.19 ($8.08). The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

