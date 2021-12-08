Columbus Macro LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.17. 210,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,957. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $456.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

