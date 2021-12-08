Columbus Macro LLC Sells 5,269 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 120,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 302,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,124. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.