Columbus Macro LLC Sells 3,993 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for 1.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7,131.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 417,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

BAR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.