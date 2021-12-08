Columbus Macro LLC Sells 3,231 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.40. 1,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

