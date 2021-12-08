Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 389 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IMTB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 2,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,317. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.