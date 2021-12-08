Columbus Macro LLC Invests $821,000 in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KIE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 691.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,594.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 279,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:KIE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. 12,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,082. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

