Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 17.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

