CoinDeal Token Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $522,826.07 and approximately $13.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00044631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00220666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

