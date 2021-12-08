Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.00. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 7,376 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

