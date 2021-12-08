Codex DNA, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DNAY) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 15th

Codex DNA’s (NASDAQ:DNAY) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Codex DNA had issued 6,666,665 shares in its initial public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $106,666,640 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Codex DNA stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Codex DNA during the third quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Codex DNA during the third quarter worth $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 811.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the second quarter valued at $198,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

