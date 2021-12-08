Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Kathryn(Kathy) Gramp Acquires 3,000 Shares

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) insider Kathryn(Kathy) Gramp acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.78 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,340.00 ($20,661.97).

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.48.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments worldwide. It operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for tactical and land mobile radios.

