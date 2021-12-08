CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $5,507,385. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.35. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

