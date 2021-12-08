Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 169.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

