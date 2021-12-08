Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.89.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970 over the last three months.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,732,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
