Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,732,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

