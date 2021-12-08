Citigroup Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,332.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,770.88.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,023.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,800.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,634.04. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 97.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

