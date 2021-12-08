Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,230 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 102,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,837,000 after buying an additional 863,149 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 588,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after buying an additional 50,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,633,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after buying an additional 34,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

